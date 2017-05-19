He's taken! Gavin Rossdale has a new lady in his life, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Bush frontman is dating German model Sophia Thomalla following his divorce from Gwen Stefani.

Rossdale, 51, and Thomalla, 27, were spotted at Indianapolis' Iozzo's Garden of Italy on May 11. "They shared a romantic meal," an eyewitness says.

As Us exclusively revealed in November 2015, Stefani, 47, ended their 13-year marriage after she discovered that Rossdale had a long-term affair with their former nanny Mindy Mann. The exes continue to coparent their three sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3.

Rossdale and Stefani, who has been dating Blake Shelton for more than a year now, finalized their divorce in April 2016.

"There’s been a lot of pain and sadness. It really teaches you perspective on life. It’s really health, happiness and safety," Rossdale exclusively told Us in March. "We’re all products of nuclear families. My parents have been married three times each. I’m just a junior. I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things."

