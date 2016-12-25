Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire. Credit: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Too sweet! Prince George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, upped the cute quotient as sucked on candy canes after church on Christmas Day.

The adorable twosome and their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, attended a morning service with the Middleton family at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, near the Middleton family home in the village of Bucklebury, on Sunday, December 25.



It's the same church where Pippa Middleton and her fiancé, James Matthews, are set to wed in May next year.

George wore a gray coat over festive red shorts and navy knee-high socks and loafers, while his sister wore a dress with a navy coat and Mary Janes, red tights and a matching bow hair clip. Their mother, meanwhile, looked stylish in a burgundy coat with matching fur trim.



Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's the second time that William and Kate have spent time with her family over Christmas instead of joining the rest of the royals for their traditional celebration at the Queen's Sandringham estate.

It was an unconventional morning at Sandringham, where the Queen missed the Christmas church service for the first time in 30 years.



A Palace spokesperson tells Us that the 90-year-old monarch "continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery," adding that she "will participate in the royal family Christmas celebrations during the day."

Other members of the royal family, including the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, made the short walk to the church to attend an early morning service.



In her pre-recorded annual Christmas Day speech, the Queen talked about inspiration and the many forms it takes, whether it comes from the medalists at this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games or the hard-working medical personnel who work alongside Prince William at the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

"But to be inspirational you don't have to save lives or win medals," the Queen said in her televised speech. "I often draw strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things: volunteers, carers, community organizers and good neighbors; unsung heroes whose quiet dedication makes them special."

"They are an inspiration to those who know them, and their lives frequently embody a truth expressed by Mother Teresa, from this year Saint Teresa of Calcutta. She once said, 'Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.'"



Courtesy CBC News

Talking about the issues in the world today, the great-grandmother said that "even with the inspiration of others, it's understandable that we sometimes think the world's problems are so big that we can do little to help."



"On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice," she continued, "but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine."

She concluded, "The message of Christmas reminds us that inspiration is a gift to be given as well as received, and that love begins small but always grows."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



