He can’t wait! George Clooney has opened up for the first time about expecting twins with his wife, Amal Clooney.

The 55-year-old star is set to become a dad, twice over, and he’s now spoken publicly about the pregnancy and his expectations of fatherhood.

“We are really happy and really excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” he said during an interview on French program Rencontres de Cinema on Sunday, February 19. “We’ve embraced it with arms wide open.”

The couple are expecting their babies - believed to be a boy and a girl - in June and Clooney said his friends have been very “supportive” of the news, even though they’ve poked fun at him for being an older dad too.

Getty Images

“There was like a table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college, and they’re all sitting there being very supportive, telling me it’s great and that I’m gonna love it,’ he told journalist Laurent Weil.

“Then it got really quiet and they all just started making baby crying noises and the whole table just busted up laughing."

“It’s going to change a lot of things, but you know, that’s life.”

The Monumnent ’s Men star may have only just spoken out about the pregnancy, but his mom, Nina Clooney, has barely been able to contain herself.

She told Us Weekly shortly after her son announced the news: “We are extremely happy for George and Amal, and I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents,”

The 77-year-old also revealed the parents-to-be delivered the exciting news in person to her and husband Nick Clooney.

“We were with them and they told us together. We were all together, and it was lovely,” she said. “It was just a personal moment.”

Nina added: “I think he’ll be great, and I think she’ll be a great mom!”

