George Michael was laid to rest in London on Wednesday, March 29, more than three months after his sudden, unexpected death on Christmas Day at age 53.

According to Reuters, several luxury vehicles entered Highgate Cemetery in north London on Wednesday. The outside gates were covered to keep the ceremony private. British media reported that Michael’s late mother, Lesley Angold Panayiotou, is also buried there, and the “Father Figure” crooner purchased the plot next to her years ago.

Marc Broussely/Redferns

“We can confirm the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend,” Michael’s family said in a statement to Reuters. “George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support.”

Michael’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, the ‘80s pop group’s backup singer Pepsi DeMacque and Martin Kemp were among the mourners at the intimate funeral, The Mirror reports. The Grammy winner’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, was also in attendance after shutting down rumors last month that he was banned from the memorial service.

As previously reported, the global superstar’s autopsy results were released in March. The senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, confirmed that Michael suffered from heart disease and a “fatty liver,” and that he died of natural causes. He was found dead in bed by Fawaz on December 25, and Michael’s manager claimed at the time that he passed away from “heart failure."

