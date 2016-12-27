George Michael’s family is thankful for his fans. In a new statement released by the late singer’s publicist on Tuesday, December 27, Michael’s family and close friends thank fans for their support while denying there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death,” a statement to The Guardian read. “For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received.”



As previously reported, the "One More Try" singer died at the age of 53 over the Christmas weekend. His boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, tweeted on Monday that he found Michael's body in bed at the star's Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day. Fans have since left dozens of floral arrangements, candles and signs outside the singer's home in his honor.

“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch,” Fawaz told the U.K.’s Daily Telegraph. “I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet. Everything was very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas.”

In the statement on Tuesday, Michael’s publicist confirmed that “contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times.”

