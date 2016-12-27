George Michael's partner, Fadi Fawaz, further opened up about the death of the iconic singer in a new interview with the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph.

As previously reported, the "One More Try" singer died at the age of 53 on Christmas Day. Fawaz tweeted on Monday that he found Michael's body in bed at the star's Oxfordshire home.

"We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch," the hairstylist and photographer told The Telegraph. "I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I."

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Fawaz didn't go into detail about what was "complicated." The couple began dating in 2011 after Michael ended his 13-year relationship with then-boyfriend Kenny Goss.

"Now everything is ruined," Fawaz added to the British publication. "I want people to remember him the way he was — he was a beautiful person."

Goss also spoke out about Michael. "I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and longtime love George Michael has passed," he said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. "He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man. The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."

