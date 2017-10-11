Georgina Chapman is seeking out support from crisis management professionals after numerous women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein.

“[Georgina] always knew [Harvey] exhibited questionable behavior,” a source close to the Marchesa designer, 41, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She is also very actively looking for crisis PR.”

Chapman announced in a statement on Tuesday, October 10, that she decided to leave her husband of 10 years, 65, amid his alleged sexual harassment scandal. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” she said. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

The couple, who wed in 2007, share two children together, India, 7, and Dashiell, 4.

Another insider tells Us that Chapman has been pressured be her peers to leave Weinstein. “A lot of fashion publicists have been emailing Georgina their support that she left Harvey since her announcement. Friends in the fashion industry were pressuring Georgina to leave Harvey because they thought it would ruin her brand if she stayed,” the source says. “Everyone would have to avoid the entire Marchesa brand to avoid public backlash.”

The pal close to Chapman also told Us that the fashionista wasn’t all that blindsided by the allegations made against her estranged husband. “This whole situation was deeply upsetting to her, but she isn’t completely floored, so it wasn’t as shocking as people think it was to her,” the pal said. “He’s not a good person.”

The former studio executive has since spoken out about Chapman’s decision to leave him. “I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” he told Us in a statement on Wednesday, October 11. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

Dave M. Benett/amfAR14/WireImage

The news comes after the movie mogul told the New York Post on Tuesday, October 5, that his wife “stands 100 percent” behind him. “Georgina and I have talked about this length,” he told the newspaper at the time. “We went out with [Weinstein’s former advisor] Lisa Bloom last night when we knew the article was coming out. Georgina will be with Lisa and others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

Chapman has postponed her Spring/Summer 2018 fashion line amid the scandal and is leaning on her colleagues during this time. “Georgina is feeling so much support from the fashion industry,” the same source shares with Us.

As previously reported, Weinstein was fired from his own company after The New York Times published a piece on Tuesday, October 5, detailing several accounts of sexual harassment and assault claims against him. Many celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Heather Graham, Rose McGowan and Cara Delevingne, have given their own accounts about allegedly abusive encounters with the Miramax producer.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.