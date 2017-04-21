Jane's got her groove back! Gina Rodriguez gushed over her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, April 21. Watch the video above!

"I have a boyfriend who's awesome. He's the coolest guy I've ever met," the Jane the Virgin actress, 32, said. "Joe LoCicero. He's very Italian!"

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Rodriguez began dating the fellow actor late last year. They attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January and celebrated their six-month anniversary the following month.

"6 months with my bubs," she captioned an Instagram pic of the two on the red carpet on February 28. "#RealLove."

Since becoming an item, the pair have even traveled to Thailand together. Rodriguez had a great time, with one major exception: the eight rabies shots she was forced to endure after a monkey bit her on the back.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"It broke skin and it was terrifying. But what's crazy is that it was the most magical experience of my life. I go and get peanuts, it's an hour experience, I have monkeys crawling all over me. I feel like I'm Pocahontas, I'm like a Disney character," she recalled to DeGeneres, 59. "I'm singing, not very well, and the monkeys are just hanging all over me."

The Golden Globe winner previously dated Revenge guest star Henri Esteve and more recently Parks and Recreation alum Ben Schwartz.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!