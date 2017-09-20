Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne have split after 14 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.



“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” the Suits actress, 48, told Us in a statement on Wednesday, September 20. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

The amicable exes, who share daughter Delilah, 10, are committed to effectively coparenting together. “Happily, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side,” the statement continued.

The news comes one day after Page Six reported that Torres was spotted locking lips with a mystery man after the pair lunched at L.A.’s Sweet Butter cafe. According to the news site, the Matrix star was not wearing her wedding ring during the date.

In September 2016, Torres told The New York Times that she decided to leave the USA network drama Suits because her “personal life needed to be tended to.”

“I think the public doesn’t understand the rigors of shooting a show for an actor, much less when you’re on location and away from home,” she told the outlet at the time. “At one point I approach Aaron [Korsh, the showrunner,] and said, ‘It’s not that I don’t love the show and love Jessica [Person, my character,] who is my alter ego. But my life is my life and I need to take care of it.’ And everyone was really supportive.’”

The former couple have appeared onscreen together in various projects, including Matrix Reloaded and Hannibal. They got engaged in February 2001 and married in September 2002 at the Cloisters museum in Upper Manhattan.

