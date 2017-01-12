Jemima Kirke and Michael Mosberg attend the 2014 American Museum of Natural History "Star Studded!" Dance Benefit. Credit: Mike Pont/Getty Images

A single girl once more. Girls star Jemima Kirke and her husband, former lawyer Michael Mosberg, split after seven years of marriage, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

An insider tells Us that the NYC-based pair, who tied the knot in 2009, decided to call it quits in the summer of 2016. Another source adds that Mosberg was on the exclusive, members-only dating app Raya back in July. The app is a favorite among celebrities such as John Mayer, Jeremy Piven, Chelsea Handler and Matthew Perry.



In February 2016 Kirke, 31, told The Telegraph that she met Mosberg — with whom she shares daughter Rafaella, 6, and son Memphis, 4 — during a rehab stint for “everything … partying” in her 20s.



At the time of the interview, the British actress (who plays Bohemian Jessa on Girls) told the U.K. publication that Mosberg was in the process of setting up a rehab center, The Hook Recovery Center, which is now open in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Kirke also said that she had started drinking again, socially — a decision her husband was initially worried about.



Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“Mike was nervous at first. He said, ‘Look, I would never tell you what to do; you are an adult — just don’t f--k it up.’ He had every right to be scared, he knew my story,” she told The Telegraph. “But I was a different person back then. I was in my early 20s. I didn’t have children.”



Aside from her own two kids, Kirke was stepmother to Mosberg’s son Elijah and daughter Lea from a previous relationship.



Kirke’s hit HBO series — also starring creator Lena Dunham, Allison Williams and Zosia Mamet — returns for its sixth and final season on Sunday, February 12, at 10 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



