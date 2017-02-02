Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend National Geographic's "Years Of Living Dangerously" new season world premiere at the American Museum of Natural History on September 21, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

#RelationshipGoals. Gisele Bündchen gave her husband, Tom Brady, a ‘protection’ necklace to wear during Sunday’s Super Bowl LI game. The Patriots quarterback, 39, revealed his wife’s gift while chatting with reporters ahead of the big game on Monday, January 30.

“I’ve been very blessed to find her. Wonderful woman, wonderful partner. She does everything,” Brady gushed about Bündchen, 36, before revealing that she gave him a little token to wear during the game in Houston.

“She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me,” he continued. “She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.”

The couple married in February 2009 and are the parents of kids Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4. Brady is also the dad of son Jack, 9, with ex Bridget Moynahan.



After Brady and his team secured a place in the big game on January 22, Bündchen gave him a shoutout on Instagram. “Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats,” the Brazilian beauty captioned an Instagram photo of them wearing matching Patriots champion baseball caps.



The Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, with kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. As fans are well aware, Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform at half time.

