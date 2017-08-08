Legendary country music singer Glen Campbell died on Tuesday, August 8. He was 81.

The “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer, whose career spanned six decades, reportedly passed away in a Nashville facility for Alzheimer’s patients, TMZ reports. Campbell revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011, though he suffered from memory loss for years before, and announced that he was retiring from music due to the disease.

Campbell’s family confirmed the news of the tragic passing by posting an emotional statement on the singer’s personal website on Tuesday. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease,” the statement reads. "In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page.”

The statement continued: "The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time."

Throughout his extraordinary career, Campbell released more than 70 albums and sold more than 45 million records. Earlier this year, the 10-time Grammy winner released Adiós, his final studio album which featured 12 tracks.

Aside from his musical talent, Campbell had many acting credits as well, including a notable costarring role in 1969’s True Grit.

Campbell is survived by his children Ashley, Debbie, Cal, Kelli, Shannon, Kane, Dylan and Travis, as well as his wife of 35 years, Kim Woolen.

