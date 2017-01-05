Hello, Hollywood! The Golden Globe Awards kicks off the 2017 awards season on Sunday, January 8, and Us Weekly has all the important information you need to know about how to watch the film and TV industry’s first glamorous night of the year.

The show, which will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Red carpet coverage with Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest will start two hours before showtime, at 6 p.m. ET on E!. NBC will air its official Golden Globes Arrival Special at 7 p.m. ET.



For those without a TV set, all parts of the show — red carpet, preshow commentary and the live event itself — can be streamed from NBC.com. (Viewers will need a cable log-in to access the site’s livestream, and the awards will be simulcast on both coasts).



Peggy Sirota/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As for what to expect? Fallon, who previously hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2010, has promised a fun evening, even though his nerves always threaten to get the best of him. “I’m always so nervous,” he told Us at the Beverly Hilton on January 4. “I never know what’s going to happen. I always get butterflies.”



The veteran talk show host knows that helming an awards show is another beast entirely. “This show is the first time where the guests are my audience!” he added. “So I know they’re good guests, but I don’t know how they’ll be as audience members. Hopefully they’re laughing and happy and having a good time because everyone looks better when they smile!”



Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Front-runners for this year’s show include La La Land (seven nominations), Moonlight (six nominations) and Manchester by the Sea (five nominations). Absent from the nominations, however, was critical darling Birth of a Nation, which became an early favorite on the festival circuit but was mired in controversy due to director, writer and star Nate Parker’s enduring rape scandal.

In the TV categories, this year’s standouts run a wide gamut of subject matter. The best television drama nominees include Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, This Is Us, Westworld and The Crown; the best television musical or comedy series nominees include Atlanta, Black-ish, Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle and Veep.

As for this year’s most buzzed-about actors and actresses, heavyweights Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Jonah Hill (War Dogs), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land) will compete for the title of best actor in a musical or comedy. The nominees for best actor in a drama include Denzel Washington (Fences), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Joel Egerton (Loving) and Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea).



And in the best actress in a musical or comedy category, Gosling’s costar Emma Stone (La La Land) will go up against similarly stiff competition: Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply), Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins). The nominees for best actress in a drama include Ruth Nega (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Amy Adams (Arrival).

Us Weekly be covering the Golden Globes red carpet, show and afterparties Sunday, so be sure to check back for all the inside scoops!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



