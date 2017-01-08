Starting things off with a bang! Jimmy Fallon plans to kick off the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8, with a whole cadre of A-list celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds and Justin Timberlake, he told Us Weekly.



“The opening is fun, we’ve been working on it, filming different stuff here and there for it for about three months,” the 42-year-old talk show host told Us at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, January 4. “It’s spoofing one of the nominated movies, and we have a lot of fun cameos, we have a lot of good favorites. I don’t want to name names but Justin Timberlake … I won’t say anything, this is not to go on record but Ryan Reynolds … and don’t even ever talk about Tina Fey. No one is in this thing.”



According to Page Six, Best Supporting Actress nominee Nicole Kidman will also have a large role in the number, which will be a musical spoof of La La Land (possibly the film’s colorful opening number, “Another Day in the Sun”).



Michael Tran/FilmMagic

“You’re going to watch it and say, ‘Oh, I can’t believe they’re in this — whoa, this is cool! Oh, that person!’” Fallon told Us. “A lot of fun cameos, Fun, and friendly, and joyous, and cool. It will put you in a good mood. I’m excited.”

And the celebs are excited to see what’s up the Late Show host’s sleeve as well. On Saturday, January 7, Gayle King posted a short clip of Fallon singing and dancing with his house band, The Roots, before a cheering crowd.



Party for @jimmyfallon hosting #goldenglobes tmrw nite-Mister man is ready! He says do NOT miss the opening .. I won't how 'bout you? A video posted by Gayle King (@gayleking) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:36pm PST

“Party for @jimmyfallon hosting #goldenglobes tmrw nite — Mister man is ready!” she captioned the shot. “He says do NOT miss the opening … I won’t how ‘bout you?”



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week, Fallon also hinted that he might get political during his hosting gig — but not too much. “The whole night won’t focus on that,” he said of whether or not he plans to crack jokes about President-elect Donald Trump, “but it will be a week before the inauguration, so it will be on everyone’s mind.”



He also jokingly quipped: “It’s the first and maybe the last party that we’ll have in 2017.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



