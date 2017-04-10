Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Gordon Ramsay’s kids won’t be rolling in his dough. The restaurant mogul revealed that he’s not leaving his estimated $160 million net worth to his four children.

The Hell’s Kitchen star, 50, explained to The Telegraph why his kids, Megan, 18, twins Holly and Jack, 17, and Matilda, 15, aren’t getting a cent of his fortune — except for a little help buying their first apartment. “It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them,” he said. “The only thing I’ve agreed with [my wife] Tana is they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.”

Ramsay added that his four teenagers fly coach while he and his wife sit first class. “They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that,” he said. “At that age, at that size, you’re telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We’re really strict on that.”

He joked that he even bans them from stopping by first class for a visit. “I turn left with Tana and they turn right and I say to the chief stewardess, ‘Make sure those little f--kers don’t come anywhere near us. I want to sleep on this plane.’ I worked my f--king arse off to sit that close to the pilot, and you appreciate it more when you’ve grafted for it.”

The British culinary expert keeps his kids on a budget too. “Meg’s at uni and has a budget of £100 a week; the others get about £50 a week, and they have to pay for their own phones, their bus fare,” he said. “The earlier you give them that responsibility to save for their own trainers and jeans, the better.”

The celeb chef said his parenting style keeps his kids grounded. “They have a completely different life than I did growing up,” Ramsay said. “I worked my arse off to get out of the s--t mess that I grew up in and they’re grateful, they’re not spoiled."

