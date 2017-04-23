Ariel Perry

Congratulations! Gotham star Chris Chalk married his fiancée, Kimberley Dalton Mitchell, in a romantic wedding ceremony on Saturday, April 22, the newlyweds confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

The happy couple, who got engaged last September, exchanged vows in front of their closest friends and family members at the North Carolina Arboretum in Chalk's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. The groom looked dapper in a white suit jacket, a white button-down shirt, a white bow tie and black pants, while his bride stunned in a lace gown and wore Jennifer Behr circlets in her hair.

Ariel Perry

Underground star Alano Miller and She's Gotta Have It actress DeWanda Wise, who first introduced the duo, served as the best man and maid of honor, respectively.

Chalk, Mitchell and their 135 guests headed to the reception at Grand Bohemian Hotel in Asheville via traditional yellow school buses. "I think there's something about a school bus that immediately humbles you. It's fun," Chalk tells Us. Mitchell adds, "We didn't want people driving up the mountain after [drinking champagne at the ceremony]."

For the wedding, the newlyweds asked their guests to dress their sexiest. "Our actual instruction was, 'Dress how you would dress if you knew you were going to make out with somebody that night,'" the 12 Years a Slave actor tells Us, quipping that he and Mitchell "had to dial it back for some people."

Ariel Perry

During the reception, the pair and their friends danced to a mix of their favorite '90s R&B songs and today's biggest hits. "We told our DJ, 'Pretend you're DJ-ing for the club,'" Mitchell says. "That's what we want. Just trying to throw the ultimate dance party."



As for the food? Guests enjoyed shrimp and grits, duck confit, salmon, steak and a waffle and bacon bar, among other delicious treats.

