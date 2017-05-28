Cher took to Twitter to share a series of posts in tribute to her ex-husband Gregg Allman, who died on Saturday, May 27, at the age of 69.

“I’VE TRIED…” the singer, 71, wrote on Saturday after learning of The Allman Band singer’s death. “WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI FOREVER, CHOOCH.”

She later shared a photo with Allman, who she was married to for four years until their divorce in 1979. “Never forget….gui <3 chooch,” she captioned the pic that showed her smiling as she snuggled with the Southern rocker.

Chank ,

Thinking bout funny,crazy,amazing Macon days,dear friend... pic.twitter.com/KJSXlMeBcd — Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

As Us Weekly previously reported, Allman “passed away peacefully” at his home in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday, according to a statement on his website.

The singer, who battled drug and alcohol addiction for years, was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 2007 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010.

Cher married the “Whipping Post” singer three days after her divorce from Sony Bono was finalized in 1975, jumping on a Learjet to tie the knot in Las Vegas.

She filed to dissolve the wedding just nine days later, reportedly because of his heroin and alcohol problems, but took him back after he dried out.

A year later, she reteamed with Bono for a new Sonny and Cher Show on TV, which led Allman to file for divorce, but they reconciled when he learned she was pregnant with their son, Elijah Blue Allman.

The pair split for good after their 1977 duet album, Two the Hard Way (recorded under the name Allman and Woman), flopped.

Cher moved on with Kiss guitarist Gene Simmons but talked about her ex and how she tried to help him in his battles with drug and alcohol in an interview with People in April 1978, noting that “nobody ever made me feel as happy as Gregory did.”



“God, he’s wonderful,” she added. “I don’t understand why he can’t see it. He’s the kindest, most gentle, loving husband and father. But then he forgets and everything goes to s--t.”

