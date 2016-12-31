Though the former Fox News host has not given any more details about her return and what it might mean for her career, she has retweeted several outlets congratulating her on landing the gig.



Noam Galai/Getty Images for GIFF

In July, Carlson filed court documents claiming that Ailes, 76, had sabotaged her career after she rejected his sexual advances. (Carlson also stated in the documents that she was fired from Fox News on June 23 after a successful 11-year run.)



In the lawsuit, Carlson alleged that, among other things, Ailes made sexually charged comments about her body, and once told her during a September 2015 meeting, “I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better.”



Carlson also alleged that instead of addressing complaints she had about the sexist remarks her former cohost, Steve Doocy, allegedly made toward her back in 2013, Ailes simply fired her from the network’s hit morning show, Fox & Friends.

Ailes vehemently denied Carlson’s claims, telling Us Weekly in a statement that her claims were “retaliatory” and “false.” In September, the former TV host and the former CEO settled their lawsuit to the tune of a reported $20 million, according to the New York Times and the Washington Post.



"21st Century Fox is pleased to announce that it has settled Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit. During her tenure at Fox News, Gretchen exhibited the highest standards of journalism and professionalism. She developed a loyal audience and was a daily source of information for many Americans. We are proud that she was part of the Fox News team," 21st Century Fox said in a statement on Tuesday, September 6. "We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect and dignity that she and all of our colleagues deserve."

