Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is divorcing his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, after nearly five years of marriage, according to TMZ.

The site reports the couple made an amicable decision to part ways, although the reason behind their split remains unclear. Williams, 35, and Drake-Lee tied the knot in September 2012.

Williams first met Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, while he was working as a schoolteacher in New York City nearly a decade ago. During a 2010 interview with USA Today, the hunky actor had nothing but sweet things to say while discussing their relationship.

“She’s been with me through all different facets of my career,” Williams told the publication at the time. “She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin. We know each other in and out.”

Williams and Drake-Lee share two young children, daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 18 months.

