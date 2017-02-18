SURPRISE! Gwen Stefani + Blake Shelton duet! 💖 (See more on Snap! 👻: theforum) #BlakeForum A post shared by The Forum (@theforum) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:36pm PST

All the feels! Gwen Stefani joined her boyfriend Blake Shelton onstage for a surprise duet in Inglewood, California, on Friday, February 17, and fans freaked out over the moment on Twitter.

Shelton, 40, made no indication that his lady love, 47, would be joining him onstage as he paced through some of his own hits at The Forum Friday night, but according to fans’ accounts, once Stefani made an appearance, the audience went wild.

The No Doubt lead singer looked chic in a black turtleneck top and metallic, patterned skirt as she hopped onstage to duet with Shelton on the couple’s 2016 single, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”

The fellow Voice coaches couldn’t keep their eyes off each other as they sang and grooved around the stage, and afterward, Stefani returned to her seat to enjoy the rest of the show.

Online, fans marveled over the couple’s chemistry.

When Gwen Stefani comes out to sing😍 made my night pic.twitter.com/M4n18JLaZ9 — Jackℓynn Aℓmeida (@jackieeealiseee) February 18, 2017

"My favorite artist of all time, Gwen Stefani, I saw a picture of her in the hallway back there." stop it @blakeshelton 😭 pic.twitter.com/YURTlJX2Fe — OklahomaWeather (@forthegwen) February 18, 2017

On Wednesday, February 15, Stefani revealed to The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that when she and Shelton first started dating in late 2015, there was just one small thing that made her question their relationship.



"He [wouldn't] do the roller coasters. That was literally, like, that was almost a deal breaker for me. I was like, 'I don’t know,’” Stefani joked. “He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on the Matterhorn [at Disneyland], he did. But he barely fit inside the little thing. His knees were up like this.”

