Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Glamour Women of the Year dinner in Hollywood on November 14, 2016. Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Just like Blake! Gwen Stefani shared a photo of her sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, showing off the temporary tattoos they drew on their forearms to match her boyfriend Blake Shelton's ink.



The "Make Me Like You" singer, 47, took to Twitter on Saturday, April 1, to post a cute picture of four arms held out in a circle, each displaying the same tattoo of deer tracks surrounded by barbed wire. The second arm from the left, of course, belongs to the country crooner, 40, while the others appear to be Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, whom Stefani shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Several fans replied to Stefani's tweet to gush over her boys' sweet gesture. "This is beyond cute!!! Next level!!" one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "A family that tattoos together, stays together."



While the kids clearly admire Shelton's ink, he has openly stated in the past that he regrets getting the permanent marking, which he designed himself. "To this moment, people still come up to me and say, 'Man, ladybugs ... that's cool. What does that mean to you?'" he told Great American Country in 2009. "I probably have the crappiest tattoo — not only in country music, but maybe the world."

The "Came Here to Forget" singer told the outlet he originally had just the trail of deer tracks and later added the barbed wire to make the tattoo look "more manly."

Shelton also opened up about his tattoo during a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "It doesn't mean crap, Oprah," he joked. "I'm a country guy from Oklahoma and I thought, 'I'll get some deer tracks going around my arm.'" His fellow Voice coach Adam Levine interrupted, "Were you sober for that?" and Shelton replied, "No, and neither was the guy that gave me the tattoo, I don't think."

