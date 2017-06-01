Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin Divorce Was 'Difficult'

INFphoto.com

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin may have consciously uncoupled, but that doesn't mean that the split wasn't painful to go through. The Mortdecai actress opened up about their divorce in a new interview with The EDIT.

"I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive," Paltrow, 44, explained. "What if I didn't blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100 percent accountable? What if I checked my own s—t at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship? What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult things I've ever done in my life."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman, 40, announced the end of their 10-year marriage in March 2014, using the phrase "conscious uncoupling."

"People are coming around. I know it's a dorky term, but it's very worthwhile," Paltrow said. "I'm always the person who gets s—t at first, but then later people say, 'Hey, maybe that's a good idea.' I don't mind."

The pair, who finalized their divorce in July 2016, continue to amicably coparent their children — Apple, 13, and Moses, 11. Paltrow, who has worked in Hollywood for decades, told The EDIT that their kids have handled fame well.





"They know their lives are extraordinary," she said. "And girls today are allowed to be anything; they’re self-possessed, confident, they like themselves. In Apple’s peer group, I don’t see the insecurity I saw at that age."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!