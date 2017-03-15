Gwyneth Paltrow sees a future with boyfriend Brad Falchuk.



The Goop founder, 44, “plans on marrying” the American Horror Story writer and producer, a Paltrow source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They speak about marriage all the time and know it’ll happen.” The insider expects the 46-year-old will propose “soon."



The mom of Apple, 12, and Moses, 10, (with ex-husband Chris Martin) already has her children’s OK to make Falchuk part of the family. “Her kids love him and think he’s the best,” says the pal.

Even the 40-year-old Coldplay singer, who “consciously uncoupled” from Paltrow in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage, likes the actress’ new man. “Chris totally approves of Brad,” the source explains. “He thinks he’s a good guy.”



The exes continue to maintain an healthy friendship too. “Gwyneth and Chris still have an amazing relationship,” adds the insider. “She still considers Chris her best friend, and they always do everything together.”

Courtesy of Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Paltrow and Falchuk — who started dating in August 2014, after meeting on the set of Glee in 2010 — celebrated his birthday together earlier this month. The Mortdecai star even posted a rare social media shout-out to her beau for the occasion, captioning a selfie with Falchuck, “Happy birthday, handsome.”



They could have another milestone to celebrate next: engagement. “He’ll do it when the time is right,” adds the insider. “And when he does, of course she will say yes.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!