Birthday love! Gwyneth Paltrow made her romance with boyfriend Brad Falchuk Instagram official on Wednesday, March 1, with a sweet birthday message to him.

The Goop founder, 44, shared a selfie of them cozying up for the camera and captioned it: “Happy birthday handsome.”

The pair rarely talk about their relationship despite being romantically linked since 2014, and he’s made only a couple of casual appearances on her social media feed.

Happy birthday, handsome A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Ironically Paltrow rang in the Glee creator’s 46th birthday, just one day before her ex husband, Chris Martin celebrates his big 4-0.

The former husband and wife duo have remained amazingly amicable since their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014 and not only co-parent their two children Apple, 12 and Moses 10, but are friends too.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

She told Instyle magazine that Martin would “take a bullet” for her and is still at her house “every single day.”

Falchuk also has two kids who he shares with his ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk and Paltrow says they are in a similar situation.

“He has his own version of it,” she told the publication. “His own family, where it’s not a couple but it’s a family.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!