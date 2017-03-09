Jim Taveré Credit: Courtesy: Jim Taveré Facebook

Harry Potter actor Jim Taveré - who played Tom, the owner of the Leaky Cauldron - is in intensive care after being involved in a head-on car crash that's left him with several severe injuries, including a broken neck.

The star also suffered 15 broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken leg and fractured breastbones.

His wife, Laura, took to Facebook to share the news and posted a photo of the 54-year-old lying in a hospital bed, clearly battered and bruised, but giving a thumb’s up.

“This is Laura here,” she wrote. “Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision. He's currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck."



She continued: "He's had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.”

Taveré, who appeared as the innkeeper in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is a British actor, but lives in Los Angeles.

His wife did not reveal where the accident took place.

