David Livingston/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein is speaking out. As allegations of sexual misconduct continue to mount, the disgraced film producer’s wife, Georgina Chapman, announced on Tuesday, October 10, that she is leaving him after 10 years of marriage.

Now, the 61-year-old is opening up about the “pain” he caused the British fashion designer, 41, and their two children India, 7, and Dashiell, 4.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family,” he told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday. “We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

After the New York Times uncovered allegations that Weinstein paid off sexual harassment accusers for decades, the movie mogul gave an interview with the New York Post saying that Chapman was supporting him.

“She stands 100 percent behind me,” he told the paper on October 5. “Georgina and i have talked about this at length. We went out with [Weinstein’s former advisor] Lisa Bloom last night when we knew the article was coming out. Georgina will be with Lisa and others kicking my ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

The split comes less than a week after the New York Times’ shocking expose. Ashley Judd spoke to the paper for the story and detailed an encounter in Weinstein’s hotel room where he greeted her in a bathrobe for what she thought was a business meeting and asked her to give him a massage. The Times also revealed that several women, including actress Rose McGowan, had been paid out by The Weinstein Company in settlements over sexual harassment allegations.



Since then, several other victims have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.



Weinstein is now seeking treatment for sex addiction. He has three daughters — Emma, Lily and Ruth — from his previous marriage.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!