Harvey Weinstein was willing to do anything. After The New York Times published a bombshell exposé October 5 detailing nearly 30 years of alleged sexual harassment by the Hollywood mogul, he raced straight to wife Georgina Chapman’s NYC Marchesa Fall 2018 Bridal Presentation.

“He wanted to speak with her about it face to face,” a close source explains in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They had a heart-to-heart, and she said they would get through this together.”

For the parents of India, 7, and Dashiell, 4, there seemed to be just one bump in the road. “Georgina told him she wanted to have another child,” reveals a source close to the designer. “Harvey promised her he could do that.”

But the 65-year-old producer’s word quickly lost meaning. As more allegations came to light — among them, harrowing accounts from Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne, and news of legal settlements of up to $150,000 with at least eight women, including Rose McGowan — the Brit, 41, backed away from their deal.

“The sheer weight of the allegations was too much,” the source says of Chapman, who announced their split October 10. “She is stunned by the news.”

After all, during their nearly 10-year union, Chapman hardly questioned the movie producer’s devotion. “He treated her extremely well,” says a pal. “She could do no wrong in his eyes. He wooed her with lavish gifts.”

Including a promising career. Actresses in his productions, says a third insider, “were encouraged to wear Marchesa on the carpet.” (Felicity Huffman revealed that Weinstein threatened to stop publicity for her 2005 film Transamerica if she didn’t wear the brand on the red carpet.)

Though their romance was far from “a passionate love affair,” the confidant says, they had a balance. “He was a workaholic and she was the devoted mom,” says the source. “They knew their roles.”

Hers included turning a blind eye to his indiscretions. “She had heard rumors of infidelity but he denied it,” explains a source. “She believed him.” (A rep for Chapman could not be reached.)

That is, until dozens of alleged victims stepped forward. Devastated, she refuses to speak to Weinstein, who is in treatment in Arizona for sex addiction. Adds the source, “There is no chance she will take Harvey back. Ever.”

