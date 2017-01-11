We love the sound of this! The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack tracklist, which was released in its entirety on Wednesday, January 11, features appearances from music heavyweights such as Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas, John Legend and more.

Minaj, 34, and Jonas, 24, joined forces for a song called “Bom Bidi Bom,” and Legend, 38, is lending his smooth vocals to a tune titled “One Woman Man.” Other artists on the 19-track compilation include Halsey, Tove Lo, Kygo, The-Dream, Sia and Anderson East.



Take a look at the entire track list below:



1. “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – ZAYN | Taylor Swift

2. “Not Afraid Anymore” – Halsey

3. “Pray” – JRY (feat. Rooty)

4. “Lies in the Dark” – Tove Lo

5. “No Running From Me” – Toulouse

6. “One Woman Man” – John Legend

7. “Code Blue” – The-Dream

8. “Bom Bidi Bom” – Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj

9. “Helium” – Sia

10. “Cruise” – Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson)

11. “The Scientist” – Corrine Bailey Rae

12. “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” – Jose James

13. “Birthday” – JP Cooper

14. “I Need a Good One” – The Avener (feat. Mark Asari)

15. “Empty Pack Of Cigarettes” – Joseph Angel

16. “What Would It Take” – Anderson East

17. “What Is Love?” – Frances

18. “On His Knees” – Danny Elfman

19. “Making It Real” – Danny Elfman

The LP (available February 10) is led by Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s previously released single, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” The duet dropped on December 8 and quickly reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart. During a December 13 interview with Z100’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the One Direction alum explained how he and the “Wildest Dreams” singer’s collaboration came to be.



"We were kind of in separate places when I mentioned the idea to her. I spoke to her on the phone," he said. "… She went in the studio the next day to record it. She mentioned to me that she liked the song, and I already kind of knew in the back of my head that she liked it."



Fifty Shades Darker — in which Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprise their roles as BDSM enthusiasts Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey — hits theaters Valentine’s Day weekend.



