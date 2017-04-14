HGTV’s Property Brothers: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Us

It’s time to double up! Home improvement twins Jonathan and Drew Scott get down to the nuts and bolts by sharing 25 things you may not know about them with Us. Catch Jonathan and Drew on Property Brothers: Buying and Selling, which premieres on HGTV April 19 at 9 p.m.

Jonathan Scott:

1. I play the bagpipes and I’m learning the piano.

2. I’m an award-winning magician.

3. My eyes move independently of each other.

4. I am double-jointed.

5. I can speak Farsi, Spanish, French and Japanese.

6. I believe in ghosts but in no way fear them.

7. Occasionally, I use a baby voice with my dogs.

8. I am obsessed with haunted houses.

9. I used to be able to solve a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute.

10. I was accepted into the high-IQ society Mensa.

11. Sometimes I sleep with my eyes open and talk in my sleep.

12. My hair has been gray since my early twenties.

13. Hands down, my favorite karaoke song is Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild.”

14. I’m actually shy.

15. I have a tendency to over-analyze everything.

16. I want a party while I’m still alive instead of a funeral after I’m gone.

17. As a kid, I wanted to grow up to be a “flower man.”

18. I often get a strange craving for Fanta or Orange Crush.

19. I can’t stand the sound of brushing teeth.

20. In fact, I like to go to the dentist every three months.

21. Believe it or not, I am a national champion second--degree black belt in Shotokan karate.

22. I want to see all the man-made and ancient wonders of the world.

23. I was pulled out of regular classes in elementary school to do a test program on new computer boxes.

24. For years, I shared a pager and then a cellphone with Drew.

25. I prefer PCs over Macs.

Drew Scott:

1. I’m a health nut who likes to work out every day, but I am powerless when it comes to Yorkshire pudding, pizza and ice cream.

2. My mom didn’t know she was having twins until right after Jonathan was born and I was on the way. She saved the best for last, four minutes later!

3. In my college basketball days, I had a 43-inch vertical jump, on par with Dr. J and LeBron James. Picture a tall, skinny, dorky guy doing laps with Jumpsoles on.



4. In high school I excelled at problem solving and calculating so much that I actually completed the various grades of math in just two weeks each.

5. I rarely drink alcohol, but when I do I order a dirty Shirley!

6. I was so nervous when I first saw my now-fiancée, Linda,

at Toronto Fashion Week 2010 that my big opening line was “Do you know where the bottled water is?”

7. Jonathan and I briefly worked as mall cops in the late ’90s.

8. I’d love to have twins one day.

9. I can make a delicious lasagna.

10. I like my bedsheets cool and crisp.

11. I studied kinesiology.

12. One of my favorite things to do is play guitar with my dad, who taught me. The student still has not surpassed his master!

13. One of Linda and my favorite combinations is crafts and cooking.

14. We’ve even talked about handmaking our wedding invites and baking our own cake!

15. I dance (almost) every day with Linda for at least one song.

16. I love board games. You’ll find me enjoying board-game nights rather than out at a bar.

17. I listen to podcasts while getting ready in the morning.

18. My go-to clothes when I’m not on set are sneakers, joggers and tees.

19. I was extremely shy and awkward around girls until my midcollege days at the University of Calgary.

20. I love antique shopping and discovering new artists, coins, old postcards and magazine covers.

21. I never thought I would fall in love.

22. I used to be Tom Welling’s double on Smallville.

23. I used to listen to Tony Robbins’ audiobooks.

24. I love a little — OK, a lot — of karaoke now and then. On our first date, Linda took me to a karaoke place where I sang Lonely Island’s “I’m on a Boat.”

25. I once made Jonathan a suit jacket entirely out of $2 bills for his birthday.

