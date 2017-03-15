Eric Ray Davidson

She’s coming clean. Hilary Duff opened up in a new interview about coparenting her 4-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. Speaking with Redbook magazine for its April cover story, the Younger star, 29, got real about the downside of divorce.

"Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him,’” Duff said of splitting time with Luca between herself and Comrie, 36. “I'm divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it's just normal. But it's true, I do get a break,” she added. I had Luca by myself for a few weeks, no help, when Mike was on the road, and when he got home I was like, 'He's yours! Bye!'"

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The “Sparks” singer and the retired hockey player called it quits in 2014 after nearly four years of marriage and finalized their divorce in February 2016. The former couple, who share joint custody of Luca, have maintained an amicable relationship since pulling the plug on their romance.

During her chat with Redbook, Duff also revealed whether she’s ready to have more children. "I've gotten over the fact that I'm not going to have a baby that's close in age with Luca. It sucked when everyone would be like, 'When are you having another?' I'd be like, ‘Do you know what's happening right now? I'm not having another.’ You get engaged: 'When's the wedding?' You get married: ‘When's the baby?’ You have a baby: 'When's the next one?' … I'm cherishing the now. Besides, watch: I'll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around."

When it comes to her love life, the actress — who has been dating her music producer Matthew Koma for a few months — told Redbook that she normally isn’t so lucky. "I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends and the options are terrible,” she admitted. “I really attract the old men!"



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!