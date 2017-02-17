Just like a sepia-toned fairy tale! Hilary Duff kissed her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, in a sweet image that she posted to Instagram on Thursday, February 16, during their tropical getaway.

“🌿🌳🐍🐒🐜🌊,” the Younger actress, 29, captioned the epic image, in which she and Koma, also 29, share a kiss and embrace each other in the shade of a giant tree.

🌿🌳🐍🦋🐒🐜🦎🌊 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

The pair have been enjoying a much-needed getaway in Costa Rica since earlier in the week, celebrating Valentine’s Day at the Four Seasons Costa Rica. In pictures obtained by Us Weekly, the couple looked like they were having a blast while they frolicked in the ocean, Duff in a two-piece white bikini and Koma in dark gray swim trunks.

At one point, the music producer even swooped his lady love up into his arms to carry her out of the water. The pair also lounged on beach chairs and worked on their tans, smiling and laughing as they next to each other.

MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Duff and Koma have previously enjoyed time away together in Santa Barbara at San Ysidro Ranch, where the former child star also spent her wedding night with then-husband Mike Comrie in August 2010.

The pair first stepped out together in late 2016, but long before they were a couple, they had an undeniable chemistry, a source told Us. “They had great chemistry in the studio,” a Duff source said. (They collaborated on her 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out.) “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

The new couple’s Costa Rica vacation comes amid news that Duff’s ex Comrie, 36, has been accused of allegedly raping a woman in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 11. The Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly that there is an investigation of alleged sexual battery, but could not provide additional details.

