Round of applause! Hillary Clinton received a standing ovation at The Color Purple’s final performance Sunday, January 8, in NYC.



Joined by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea, the 69-year-old and her family received numerous acknowledgements throughout the show, including audience members attempting to take photos upon their arrival and during intermission, reports the New York Times. Jonathan Groff, Mariska Hargitay, Gayle King, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad and Anna Wintour were also in attendance according to the paper.



Awesome! “@OnceUponARoss: The people's President. Hillary Clinton tonight at final performance of The Color Purple. pic.twitter.com/Bv7m1q3r4F" — Cassidy McMillan (@CassidyMcM) January 8, 2017

At the end of the play, its star Patrice Covington addressed the theatergoers. “There’s a lot of really awesome famous and notable people here today. I’m not going to call all of them out — I know you already know them,” she said before glancing at Clinton.



Fans thanked the former presidential candidate — who won the popular vote with 65 million votes overall — and shouted out “We love you Hillary” and “God bless you,” to which she replied, “God bless you.”



The loving interaction comes almost two months after Donald Trump's running mate, Mike Pence, was met with a round of boos while attending a November 18 performance of Hamilton. When the musical hip-hopera concluded, actor Brandon Victor Dixon — who played Vice President Aaron Burr — addressed Pence’s presence.

“We, sir — we — are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” he said. “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”



Ultimately, the vice president-elect, 57, wasn’t hurt by the message. “I can tell you I wasn't offended by what was said,” he insisted on Fox News Sunday November 20. “I will leave to others whether that was the appropriate venue to say it.”

