The “hot felon” is back on the market. Although Jeremy Meeks’ wife Melissa said in an interview she planned to file for divorce after seeing photos of her husband kissing another woman earlier this month, he has reportedly filed for separation first.



According to documents obtained by TMZ and filed Monday, July 10, the 33-year-old model is seeking a legal separation, which would make all of their assets separate going forward. The couple has one 7-year-old child together, Jeremy Jr. and she has another son, Robert, 11, from a previous relationship.



Meeks first became famous in 2014, when his handsome mug shot went viral and he began getting offers for modeling gigs. He began walking major runways after he got out of jail in 2016. While Melissa thought he was traveling for work, photos of the runway walker kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a yacht in Turkey surfaced on July 1.

"We talked about divorce," the 38-year-old nurse told the Daily Mail on July 8 of their relationship. "I told him I didn't think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over."



His wife also called out Greene, 26, for being involved with a married man. “I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married. To me, that's unforgivable," she said. "My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken."



