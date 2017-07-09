It's over! Jeremy Meeks' wife, Melissa Meeks, revealed in a new interview that she's filing for divorce from the model after he was spotted kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green earlier this month.



"The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone," Melissa told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Saturday, July 8. "Some random person I don't know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I'd never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working."



Melissa Meeks/Instagram

Melissa told the outlet that she immediately tried to contact Jeremy, who became an internet celebrity in 2014 when his handsome mugshot went viral, but he did not respond to her text messages or phone calls. He allegedly told Melissa he was going on a business trip before he was photographed making out with Green, 26, aboard a luxury yacht in Turkey.



Melissa told the Daily Mail that she was "humiliated" to learn that her husband of eight years was cheating on her. "He kept saying, 'I'm sorry, you didn't deserve this,'" she recalled of the moment she finally got a hold of Jeremy after he landed in Los Angeles.

"We talked about divorce," the nurse continued. "I told him I didn't think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over."

Melissa Meeks/Instagram

Melissa allowed Jeremy to spend time with his biological son, Jeremy Jr., 7, and Robert, her 11-year-old son from a previous relationship, over the 4th of July weekend. She later confronted him face-to-face when he dropped off the children. "We had it out on the doorstep," she told the British newspaper. "I told him how devastated and angry I am. He kept apologizing — not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it. ... Those pictures will haunt me forever."

Melissa doesn't forgive Green either. "I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married. To me, that's unforgivable," she told the Daily Mail. "My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken."



Jeremy has yet to publicly address the scandal.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!