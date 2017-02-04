Wonder what President Trump will have to say about this? Shock jock Howard Stern said on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, February 1, that he’s concerned his longtime pal Donald Trump won’t be able to withstand the hardships of the presidency because of his “sensitive ego.”



“I personally wish that he had never run. I told him that,” Stern, 63, said Wednesday. “Because I actually think this is something that is going to be very detrimental to his mental health, too. Because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved, he wants people to cheer for him. I don’t think this is going to be a healthy experience for him.”

Stern, who has been a close friend of the 70-year-old real estate mogul for years and has had Trump as a guest on his show a number of times, added that Trump may not have realized how harrowing being president would be when he decided to run.



Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic; Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“It’s a very difficult job,” the radio personality said. “And Donald Trump, he really does want to be loved. … and that drives him a lot. I think that he has a very sensitive ego, and when you’re president, people are going to be very, very critical. … I do think he’s sincere in wanting to help out and I think he’s sincere when he says he has the answers, but he stepped into a situation that’s really not a win for him.”



In fact, Stern revealed he believes Trump announced his plans to run for the presidency in 2015 as a way to “get a couple more bucks out of NBC for The Apprentice,” and never wanted to win. Added Stern, “He just wants a couple more bucks out of NBC, and that is why Donald is calling for voter fraud investigations. He’s pissed he won. He still wants Hillary Clinton to win. He’s so f--king pissed, he’s hoping that he can find some voter fraud and hand it over to Hillary.”



Stern, who was a vocal supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Clinton, 69, said he was especially “shocked” when Trump announced his plans to run for president because the billionaire had once been a Clinton supporter too. “So the new Donald Trump kind of surprised me,” he said.

Even Trump’s recent tirades against the press and Hollywood are out of character for the man Stern said he got to know over the years. “He’s now on this anti-Hollywood kick. He loves Hollywood!” the radio host said. “First of all, he loves the press. He lives for it! He loves people in Hollywood. He only wants to hobnob with them.”



Stern made headlines last fall when tapes of his interviews with Trump resurfaced amid the election season. In them, the men talk about everything from Trump’s “piece of a--" daughter Ivanka Trump to the former Apprentice host being called a “sexual predator.”

In October, Stern denied Trump’s claims that his infamous “grab ‘em by the p--sy” comment from a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood video was just “locker room talk.”

“A lot of the show that I’ve been doing for my entire life, radio show publicly, is an effort to sort of do ‘locker room talk,’ to express all kinds of s--t and just not even care what anyone thinks,” Stern said on his Monday, October 17 show, as reported by Billboard. “But this idea of ‘locker room talk’ … all the times I’ve been around guys — and believe me when I’m around guys 85 percent of the times you’re talking about p--sy — but I have never been in the room when someone has said, ‘Grab them by the p--sy.’”

