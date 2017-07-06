Frank and Bonnie forever! How to Get Away With Murder's Charlie Weber finally opened up about his relationship with costar Liza Weil on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast on Wednesday, July 5.

"We’re very like-minded when it comes to our approach to acting," Weber, 38, explained. "We’re two actors who are very dedicated to what they do and have a very easy time separating who we are and who we are as characters."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Expatriot actor said that their relationship developed "naturally" while on set. "We were great friends and we found ourselves in a position to be more than that," he added. "You spend a lot of time [together] and we, I very much enjoyed spending time away from work and so it all just kind of came together like that … I’m very happy."

It was first reported last month that Weber and the Gilmore Girls alum, 40, were an item. The pair play Frank Delfino and Bonnie Winterbottom, respectively, on the ABC hit.

Weber and Weil were both previously married. Weber reportedly finalized his divorce from wife Giselle in 2016 after a year of marriage. Weil, meanwhile, filed for divorce from actor Paul Adelstein in April 2016 after nearly 10 years of marriage. The exes are parents of 6-year-old daughter Josephine.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!