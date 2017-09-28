Hugh Hefner found the perfect partner in his third wife, Crystal Harris. Nearly three years before his death, the legendary magazine publisher revealed what makes their marriage work while celebrating Playboy's 60th anniversary at the Playboy Mansion.

"I think the center of her life is us and you can't ask for more than that," Hefner exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2014. "With the age disparity, I'm a very lucky cat. I'm very very happy."

Hefner and Harris, now 31, married on New Year's Eve at the Playboy Mansion in December 2012. Harris called off their original wedding date in June 2011 just days before the ceremony.

Jordan Strauss / Getty Images

"It's wonderful. It's better than anything I could possibly imagine. You know, I tried marriage twice before but there's no comparison. This is the real deal. And to find true love at this age? It's remarkable," Hefner told Us in 2014. "She's very special."

Hefner was previously married to Mildred Williams and model Kimberley Conrad. Ahead of the 60th anniversary bash, he and Harris toasted to their wedding anniversary.

"We celebrated at the house because we have the New Years' party and we got married last New Years' eve! So we had a party already. I had to be up at 4 AM the next day for the Rose Bowl parade so we didn't go to crazy. Hef and I just hung out with our friends — and it was mellow," Harris told Us at the time. "He gave me two dozen roses and a really sweet card."

As previously reported, Hefner — who is dad of four children — died on Wednesday, September 27. He was 91.



