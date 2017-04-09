Older and wiser. Hugh Hefner turns 91 on Sunday, April 9, and in honor of his birthday, Us Weekly rounded up some of his best — and most ridiculous — life lessons. Watch the video above to see some of his infamous quotes from the 1970s to today!

You may be surprised that the Playboy founder can be pretty profound at times. “I will warn you that not everyone wants to change. This will be a lesson you will learn a number of times over the coming years,” he said in a 2014 CBS interview addressing his 16-year-old self. "Asking the world to change is hard, but don’t worry — you’ll be up to the fight and more importantly you will prevail."

Of course, the 3-times married icon is chock-full of dating advice, too. What’s the best way to get over an ex? "My responsible reaction always to a lost love is to get back in the game,” he quipped in a 2009 interview.

This year, the business mogul is celebrating his 91st with his annual Casablanca-themed birthday party. His 25-year-old son, Cooper Hefner, also threw an early birthday celebration at the Playboy mansion in Holmby Hills, California, on Tuesday, April 4, in honor of the premiere of Amazon’s 10-part docuseries, American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story, which follows the life and impact of the pop culture legend.

