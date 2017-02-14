Courtesy of Hugh Jackman/Instagram

A little PSA from Hugh Jackman: Wear sunscreen! The Oscar winner, 48, took to social media on Monday, February 13, to reveal that he was treated for skin cancer on his nose again, his fifth treatment in four years.



“Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen,” Jackson captioned a selfie showing his nose covered in a bandage.

The Wolverine star first revealed he had been diagnosed with skin cancer in 2013. He posted a similar selfie online at the time, explaining that his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, had encouraged him to get the “mark” checked out on his nose, which turned out to be cancerous. "Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right! I had a basal cell carcinoma," he shared at the time. "Please don't be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!!"

Basal-cell carcinoma is a form of skin cancer and is the most common form of cancer. It’s rarely fatal, but it can cause disfigurement or destruction to the skin and surrounding tissues, and is therefore still considered malignant.

Jackman previously explained to his fans on social media that basal-cell carcinoma isn’t usually life-threatening.



“An example of what happens when you don't wear sunscreen. Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless," he wrote on Instagram on February 2016. "PLEASE USE SUNSCREEN and get regular check-ups.”

