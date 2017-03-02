Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, is dating his her late husband's married brother, Hunter Biden, and all with the support of the family.

As Us Weekly reported, the pair released a statement to Page Six on Wednesday, March 1 confirming their romance and saying how “incredibly lucky” they feel to have each other after Beau’s death from brain cancer in May 2015.

In the wake of the controversial news about former Vice President Joe Biden’s younger son and his daughter-in-law, Us Weekly has listed five things to know about Hunter.

1.) He Was Kicked Out of the Navy

He was discharged from the U.S Navy Reserve in 2014 after failing a drug test. He was kicked out after less than one year of service when he tested positive for cocaine use.

“It was the honor of my life to serve in the U.S. Navy, and I deeply regret and am embarrassed that my actions led to my administrative discharge,” Hunter said in a statement. “I respect the Navy’s decision. With the love and support of my family, I’m moving forward.”

2.) He Suffered Family Tragedy at a Young Age

His mother Neilia Hunter and younger sister Naomi Biden were killed in a car crash in 1972. Hunter and his brother Beau survived the accident but were seriously injured.

3.) He’s Well Educated

Hunter, 47, earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. He went on to become a member of the Jesuit Volunteer Corps Northwest, which is where he met his now estranged wife, Kathleen.

4.) He Believes Family Comes First

He has said that the “single best thing” his father taught him was that “family comes first”.

“Over everything,” he said in an interview with Popular Mechanics magazine in 2016. “I can’t think of anything that has been more pervasive and played a larger part in my life than that simple lesson.”

He has three daughters Finnegan, Naomi and Maisy, with his wife.

Hunter reportedly split from his wife, Kathleen in October 2015, just five months after Beau’s death. The couple had been married since 2002 and kept their separation private.

5.) He Was Accused of Having an Ashley Madison Account

In August 2015 Hunter - whose birth name is Robert Biden - was forced to deny he had an account with extramarital dating site, Ashley Madison. An email address matching one he used was discovered on the hacked site, but he vehemently denied any link to the website.

"I am certain that the account in question is not mine," Biden said in a statement to CNN at the time. "This account was clearly set up by someone else without my knowledge and I first learned about the account in question from the media."

