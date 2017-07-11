David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Idris Elba has no desire to take another walk down the aisle.

The actor, 44, who has been married twice, said that he feels marriage isn’t his "life’s calling" in an interview with Essence published on Tuesday, July 11. "Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so,” he said, "Yeah, I don't think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody.”

The Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom actor was previously married to Hanne “Kim" Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 ([they share daughter Isan, 16) and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for less than a year in 2006.

The Luther star also opened up to the magazine about staying active with his two kids after welcoming son Winston with then-girlfriend Naiyana Garth in 2014. "I’m 44 years old with a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, I’m rolling around playing,” said Elba, who is currently chronicling his Muay Thai training in an upcoming docuseries titled Idris Elba: Fighter. "And then I’m at a Drake concert with my teenage daughter. Having a young child now keeps me young, without a doubt.”

Elba announced the arrival of his son on April 17, 2014, one day after his birth. "My Son Winston Elba was born yesterday,” he wrote alongside a photo of Winston’s hand latching his hand onto Elba's. "Truly Amazing.” The U.K. native and Garth split two years later, in February 2016, after nearly three years of dating.

