It's a home run for J-Rod. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were quietly seeing each other for weeks before their relationship made headlines on Wednesday, March 8, a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly.

"They started hanging out a couple of weeks ago," the insider tells Us. "It's been really secretive."

Lopez, 47, and the former New York Yankees third baseman, 41, were together in L.A. last weekend, the source says. Rodriguez also attended one of Lopez's concerts at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, where she has a residency.

"They're in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age," the insider tells Us of the new couple.

The two actually met several years ago, though. On May 21, 2005, the "On the Floor" singer watched the athlete play in a subway series game between the Yankees and Mets at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York. The pair were spotted shaking hands and posed for photographs afterward.



Their budding romance comes after Lopez's two-month hookup with Drake. The Shades of Blue actress, who shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has previously dated backup dancer Casper Smart and was famously engaged to Ben Affleck (the "Bennifer" years) until their split in 2004.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. They were married from 2002 to 2008. The Fox Sports analyst more recently dated entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki, but the pair have been over for months.

