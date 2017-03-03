Worth the three-year long engagement! Julianne Hough is having the bachelorette of our dreams: The Dancing With the Stars judge, 28, kicked off the celebrations in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with pals including Nina Dobrev, Riawna Capri and Aaron Paul’s wife, Lauren Paul.



The gal pals, who have appropriately dubbed the weekend #BEACHelorette and Julianne’s #TheFinalHoughrrah, are staying at Casa Costa, a $3,500-per-night, six-bedroom villa overlooking the ocean, inside the luxurious Cabo Del Sol Corridor. Also at the posse's disposal? A mega-yacht! The Celebrity Equinox liner from Celebrity Cruises, to be exact.

Hough's BFF Dobrev has been documenting their bikini-filled activities on social media since they landed south of the border on Thursday, March 2, posting a series of photos to her Instagram story, including a delicious-looking lineup of Don Julio Tequila margaritas atop a bar. The Vampire Diaries alum, 28, also posted a fun snap of Hough, who is engaged to hockey pro Brooks Laich, in a white bikini with a veil and pink sash that read “Bachelorette.”

After lounging by the pool and hitting the beach on Thursday, the friends took a group fitness class before they went aboard the cruise liner, which is essentially a floating mini-mansion.



According to an insider, the ship features a world-class penthouse suite onboard the luxury liner as well as two state-of-the-art interactive entertainment systems, a baby grand piano, marble floors, sweeping balconies, a living room, dining room, music center, and a private veranda with a whirlpool and lounge that features a European-style butler service.

The source tells Us that Hough, a.k.a soon-to-be-Mrs. Laich, soaked up the sun and sipped on specialty cocktails while aboard the cruise ship before the group got adventurous and enjoyed time off the boat, snorkeling through the reefs, taking a helicopter tour and going on a zip line adventure.

“Thank you [Celebrity Cruises] for the gift of this amazing Bachelorette party!” Hough (she and NHL hunk Laich, 33, got engaged in August 2015 after a year of dating) captioned a shot of her squad on the beach on Instagram.

And with that — Olé!

