What exactly is going on here? Fans think Savannah Chrisley may have thrown shade at Bella Thorne over NBA player Chandler Parsons on Tuesday, February 28, in several snarky tweets. But the confusing are-they-aren’t-they saga began a few days prior.

Last week, the 19-year-old Chrisley Knows Best starlet confirmed and then denied being in a relationship with NBA star Parsons, 28, in the span of a few hours. During a Thursday, February 23, appearance on Access Hollywood Live, the reality star giggled as she revealed that she and the athlete have indeed hung out. Her father, Todd Chrisley, seemed less enthusiastic about the burgeoning bond, however.

“Listen, he’s got a great personality,” Todd, 47, asserted about Parsons when Kit Hoover asked how he felt about Savannah’s “new boy,” a.k.a Parsons. “But, you know, he’s an NBA player. So that being said, I think the NBA — they’re hoe hounds. And, you know, I mean, my daughter’s not going to be on that list.” (Todd admitted that he found out about the pair via social media after a fan tweeted him a photo of his oldest daughter and Parsons out together.)

Savannah, who could barely contain her giddiness, explained that she and the basketball star had only been getting to know each other over a “couple weeks,” but acknowledged that she thought their friendship was the “start of something good” because he refused to let her pay when they went out to dinner.

Later on in the day, however, when fans began to speculate that Savannah and Parsons might be more than friends, the reality star appeared to address the rumors with a post to Instagram that featured a quote that read: “Let’s Get One Thing Straight. I’m Not.” She captioned the photo, “@chandlerparsons who?”

A few days later, Disney star Thorne, who spent time with Parsons in Cancun last month, took to her own social media accounts to seemingly throw her hat in the ring as the athlete’s No. 1 fan.

Thorne, 19, posted several Snapchat videos of herself at a Memphis Grizzlies game on Tuesday, February 28, showing off her spirit with his jersey number painted on her face while wearing his jersey over an entire outfit made of fishnet stockings.

The Ride actress even captioned one video of Parsons on the court “babe,” leading fans to wonder whether the pair are, in fact, dating.

At approximately the same time, Savannah took to Twitter to tweet two thoughts that many fans took to be a jab at Thorne. “Nanny always said: ‘If you lie down with dogs, you’ll get up with fleas.’ #ruffruff,” she wrote in one message.

“Girls want attention. Women want RESPECT,” she wrote in another. “Today … I choose to be a woman. Don’t be THAT girl.” Perhaps most tellingly, however, the reality star shared an Instagram Live video in which she wondered aloud whether fishnet stockings should be allowed to make a comeback outside of as a Halloween costume.

Thorne, for her part, liked a tweet that mentioned both her and Savannah that read, “@bellathorne @_ItsSavannah instead of shading you why can’t she just @ you? so pathetic lol.”

