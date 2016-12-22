Ivanka Trump was accosted by a passenger on a JetBlue flight leaving out of New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday, December 22, TMZ reports.



According to the site, the future first daughter was confronted by a fellow flyer, who expressed his indignation with Ivanka’s father, President-elect Donald Trump. TMZ reports that the man was holding his kid in his arms as he shouted, "Your father is ruining the country,” and asked aloud, "Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private."



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

A passenger on the flight told TMZ that Ivanka — who was sitting in coach with several family members — ignored the man and attempted to distract her and husband Jared Kushner’s three children, Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theordore, 8 months, with crayons.



According to the outlet, the man screamed, "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!" as JetBlue staff escorted him off the plane before taking flight.



In regard to Thursday’s incident involving Ivanka, JetBlue issued a statement to Us Weekly.

"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight,” the statement read. “In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."



A rep for Ivanka had no comment.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



