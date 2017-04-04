Ivanka Trump listens while meeting with Trump, left, and women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 27, 2017. Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hundreds of LGBT activists gathered outside of Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner’s Washington, D.C., home on the evening of Saturday, April 1, and one neighbor really stole the show.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the group threw a “queer dance party for climate justice” in the 35-year-old first daughter’s exclusive Kalorama neighborhood. The protesters were rallying against President Donald Trump’s proposed legislation that will cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency. “Get ready to shake what your Mamma Earth gave ya and WERK it for climate justice!” the event description read. “Thankfully, Ivanka Trump, ‘BFF of the gays,’ supposed climate czar, and brand new employee of the Trump Administration, invited us to come and party in her neighborhood, leaving behind biodegradable glitter that will sparkle in the moonlight.”



The former fashion designer’s neighbor, identified by New York Magazine as Diane Bruce, wasn’t bothered by the glittery army of protesters marching outside her home. Instead, she stood on her stoop dressed in a long, brown fur coat, serenely taking in the scene. She even brought a glass of white wine outside while she watched the commotion.

Bruce has since become a viral internet sensation. “The neighbor watching the LGBT protest in front of Ivanka Trump’s house while drinking white wine is definitely invited to gay brunch,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “Ivanka’s neighbor watching the protestors across the street is truly the mood I’m tryna achieve in 2017.”

Ivanka, Kushner, 36, and the couple’s three kids, Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 12 months, settled into the neighborhood in January after the POTUS’ inauguration. The family made the move to D.C. so Kushner could take on the role of senior adviser to the president, and as of last week, the former Trump Organization VP has a role in the Trump administration as well, with the title of special assistant to the president.

Since they moved into the $5 million home, some neighbors have grumbled about the presence of Secret Service and parking problems. However, Ivanka didn’t seem to be bothered by the deluge of complaints. “We love the neighborhood and our family has received an incredibly gracious welcome from our neighbors,” she told the AP via her aide in late March.

See more reactions to Ivanka's neighbor below:

mood is Ivanka Trump's neighbor watching protests erupt: pic.twitter.com/7CrGyCt6eu — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) April 3, 2017

I aim for the level of petty of being Ivanka Trump's neighbor watching her house being protested in fur with a glass of wine. pic.twitter.com/KIV2Hq7jv3 — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) April 3, 2017

Ivanka Trump's neighbor came outside to cheer on queer protestors while drinking wine in a fur coat.



SHE IS MY SPIRIT ANIMAL pic.twitter.com/IUXZBeW9CZ — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) April 3, 2017

Ivanka's neighbor watching the protesters across the street is truly the mood I'm tryna achieve in 2017 pic.twitter.com/MMEqLWn5Os — Schmon Schmadams (@Lil_Jonny_Adams) April 3, 2017

