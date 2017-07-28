Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The Rock for president? Jack Black opened about his Jumanji costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s presidential aspirations in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, July 27.



“I mean, if he put his mind to it. He’d have to retire from making movies,” Black, 47, told Us at the Clayton Kershaw¹s 5th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose in Los Angeles. “You can’t do that, you can’t juggle movies, a TV career and do something as important as run the country. That’s got to be your full-time job.”

He continued: “You probably have to be about 10 to 20 years of research into that job before taking it too. I don’t think he’s ready right now. Let’s put it that way, you know. God forbid you get an idiot in the White House who doesn’t know how to do s--t. You’d really be in trouble.”

As previously reported, the Baywatch actor joked about running for office during his Saturday Night Live monologue in May.

"It's funny, a lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for president of the United States. It's very flattering, but tonight I want to put this to rest and just say once and for all: I'm in. Starting tonight, I am running for the president of the United States,” the former WWE wrestler said.

For his running mate, Johnson, 45, selected Tom Hanks, who joined him onstage. "Like me, he's very well-liked," Johnson explained. "He's charming, universally adored by pretty much every human alive."

Johnson continued, with a dig at reality star turned president Donald Trump: “Now, in the past, I never would've considered running for president. I didn't think I was qualified at all, but now I'm actually worried that I'm too qualified."

At the conclusion of the monologue, The Fast and Furious star admitted that the duo weren’t serious. "It's just that when it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise," Johnson said. "Americans deserve strong, capable leaders. Leaders who care about this country and care about its people."

