It may not be the Bachelor Mansion, but it’s pretty close! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have transformed their newborn daughter Emerson Avery’s bedroom into a dream nursery.

“I always had a vision for what I wanted my daughter’s nursery to look like, but making it into a reality in our home was so different than scrolling through Pinterest,” The Bachelor alum, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly of creating Emmy’s nursery with the help of Modsy, a 3D home design website. “I am so excited for her to grow up in this home, in this room, and to make memories here in this beautiful space.”



Roper also noted that, while she primarily designed the nursery, Tolbert made sure to voice his opinions. “Tanner surprisingly is very picky when it comes to design and always likes to be included before the final decisions are made,” she said. “The vibe of the room is [my] style, although a few pieces were handpicked by Tanner.”

The reality stars, who tied the knot in a televised ceremony in February 2016, four months after getting engaged on the season 2 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, welcomed Emerson in August.

The couple’s close pal Jared Haibon spoke to Us exclusively in September about the newest addition to Bachelor Nation. “Emmy is the cutest baby girl I’ve ever seen in my life,” The Bachelorette veteran gushed. “Tanner’s really laid-back in general. He’s very laissez faire. He lets a lot of things go … [Fatherhood is] going to be a different side of Tanner that I’m excited about. He’s going to be a protective daddy … like nobody’s dating her until she’s 18. She’s not leaving the house.”

The ABC star also claimed that Emerson is never going on The Bachelor. “That’s what [Tanner’s] afraid of,” Haibon continued. “He’s like, ‘I’m keeping her so far away from The Bachelor.’”

Tolbert and Roper appeared on franchise favorite Ashley Iaconetti’s I Don’t Get It podcast in August to dish on being new parents. “People always say you don’t realize how much you love somebody until you have a kid. It’s wild!,” the new mom gushed, “There was this one night where she was up every hour and I got no sleep and I was just crying the entire night and I’m like, ‘I can’t even be mad at you because I just look at your face.’ It’s just like this crazy love. It makes me love everything even more. I love Tanner more. I love Emerson. I love my dogs more. Like I thought I’d come home and i’d think, ‘Oh, you guys are just dogs now.’ But it makes me love them even more. Your heart is just so full it’s unbelievable.”

