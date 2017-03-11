Moving on. Jaden Smith and girlfriend Sarah Snyder broke up about two months ago after they “started growing apart,” an insider tells Us Weekly.

“They had been on the rocks for a while … and stopped having shared interests,” the source told Us.

Smith, 18, and Snyder, 21, started dating in early 2015, and weren’t shy about showing off their relationship via social media and in public. The pair packed on the PDA while sitting in the front row at the Gypsy Sport show at New York Fashion Week in September 2015; just a few days later, she confirmed the pair’s relationship with a black-and-white photo showing Smith grabbing her bum, with the simple caption: “Lit.”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The pair were adorably whispering to each other at last fall’s New York Fashion Week as well, and stole a kiss at the Hood By Air Spring Summer Show in September.

Earlier this week, Smith was spotted — sans Snyder — at Paris Fashion Week, rocking a high ponytail of dreadlocks that spilled over onto his face. The Get Down actor, who is the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, posed with actress Sasha Lane in the front row at the show for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2017 collection. (Lane had her long dreads piled up atop her head as well.)

Neither Smith nor Snyder have posted images of each other to their social media accounts in months.

