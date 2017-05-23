James Corden paid tribute to the Manchester victims following Ariana Grande's concert on Monday, May 23. He filmed his message after a taping of The Late Late Show.

"It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight. Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it. It’s famous all over the world for so many wonderful things," Corden, 38, said.

Monty Brinton/CBS

"When I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I’m telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find — strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening," he continued. "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight, all of the staff at the MAN Arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team, and all of those families affected by tonight. We'll all go to be holding our little ones even tighter this evening."

Matt Crossick/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com

As previously reported, an explosion killed 22 people and injured 59 others at Grande's Manchester, England, concert. According to NBC, the suicide bomber died when he detonated an explosive device near one of the venue's exits around 10:33 p.m. local time. Many concert attendees remain missing.

Dave Thompson/Getty Images

Grande was unharmed during the incident. She tweeted that her heart is "broken" and her management team released a statement about the matter. "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," the statement read. "We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

On Tuesday, the Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing was arrested.

